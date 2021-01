Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday presented the Economic Survey 2020-21 in the Parliament. The survey is dedicated to the COVID Warriors, who were working round the clock to help citizens. The Economic Survey, authored by a team led by Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Venkata Subramanian, details the state of different sectors of the economy as well as reforms that should be undertaken to accelerate growth.

Here are the key highlights of Economic Survey 2020-21:

# The world faced once-in-a-century crisis and India focused on saving lives and livelihoods by its willingness to take short-term pain for long-term gain, at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

# The response stemmed from the humane principle that human lives lost cannot be brought back. The GDP growth will recover from the temporary shock caused by the pandemic.

# An early, intense lockdown proved to be a win-win strategy to save lives, and preserve livelihoods through economic recovery in the medium to long-term

# The strategy was motivated by the Nobel-Prize winning research by Hansen & Sargent (2001). India's strategy flattened the curve, pushed the COVID-19 peak to September 2020. Following the peak, India has witnessed declining daily cases despite increasing mobility.

# A V-shaped recovery, as seen in 7.5% decline in GDP in Q2 and recovery across all key economic indicators vis-à-vis the 23.9% GDP contraction in Q1.

# Even though the COVID pandemic affected both demand and supply, India was the only country to announce structural reforms to expand supply in the medium-long term and avoid long-term damage to productive capacities

# The COVID-19 pandemic ensued global economic downturn, the most severe one since the Global Financial Crisis. The lockdowns and social distancing norms brought the already slowing global economy to a standstill. The global economic output estimated to fall by 3.5% in 2020 (IMF January 2021 estimates)

# In this crisis, India adopted a four-pillar strategy of containment, fiscal, financial, and long-term structural reforms:

- A favourable monetary policy ensured abundant liquidity and immediate relief to debtors while unclogging monetary policy transmission

# As per the advance estimates by NSO, India’s GDP is estimated to grow by (-) 7.7% in FY21

# India’s real GDP to record a 11.0% growth in FY2021-22 and nominal GDP to grow by 15.4% – the highest since independence.

# The recovery in the second half of FY2020-21 is expected to be powered by government consumption, estimated to grow at 17% YoY.

# Exports expected to decline by 5.8% and imports by 11.3% in the second half of FY21.

# India expected to have a Current Account Surplus of 2% of GDP in FY21, a historic high after 17 years.

# On supply side, Gross Value Added (GVA) growth pegged at -7.2% in FY21 as against 3.9% in FY20.

# Agriculture set to cushion the shock of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Indian economy in FY21 with a growth of 3.4%.

# Agriculture remained the silver lining while contact-based services, manufacturing, construction were hit hardest, and recovering steadily.

# India remained a preferred investment destination in FY 2020-21 with FDI pouring in amidst global asset shifts towards equities and prospects of quicker recovery in emerging economies.

# Forex reserves increased to a level so as to cover 18 months worth of imports in December 2020.

# External debt as a ratio to GDP increased to 21.6% at end-September 2020 from 20.6% at end-March 2020.

# India became the fastest country to roll-out 10 lakh vaccines in 6 days and also emerged as a leading supplier of the vaccine to neighboring countries and Brazil.

# India’s mature policy response to the ‘once-in-a-century’ crisis provides important lessons for democracies to avoid myopic policy-making and demonstrates the benefits of focusing on long-term gains.

# On Sovereign Credit Rating: The fifth-largest economy in the world has never been rated as the lowest rung of the investment-grade (BBB-/Baa3) in sovereign credit ratings

- Sovereign credit ratings methodology should be made more transparent, less subjective and better attuned to reflect economies’ fundamentals

# India must continue to focus on economic growth to lift the poor out of poverty

# COVID-19 pandemic emphasized the importance of the healthcare sector and its inter-linkages with other sectors - showcased how a health crisis transformed into an economic and social crisis

- Telemedicine needs to be harnessed to the fullest by investing in internet connectivity and health infrastructure

# India over-regulates the economy resulting in regulations being ineffective even with relatively good compliance with the process. The root cause of the problem of overregulation is an approach that attempts to account for every possible outcome. The solution is to simplify regulations and invest in greater supervision which, by definition, implies greater discretion.

# India entered the top-50 innovating countries for the first time in 2020 since the inception of the Global Innovation Index in 2007, ranking first in Central and South Asia, and third amongst lower middle-income group economies.

- The country's gross domestic expenditure on R&D (GERD) is lowest amongst top ten economies. It must aspire to compete on innovation with the top ten economies

# Access to the ‘bare necessities’ has improved across all States in the country in 2018 as compared to 2012