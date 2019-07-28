#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Business

Nirmala Sitharaman says no rethink on overseas sovereign bonds

Updated : July 28, 2019 03:49 PM IST

This month, Sitharaman, presenting the budget, said India would look to issue overseas foreign currency sovereign bonds in addition to raising funds from the domestic market.
The proposal has been criticised by former heads of the Reserve Bank of India, economists and allies of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, who argue it could create long-term economic risks by exposing the government's liabilities to currency fluctuations.
Nirmala Sitharaman says no rethink on overseas sovereign bonds
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

ICICI Bank posts Q1 standalone net profit of Rs 1,908 crore

ICICI Bank posts Q1 standalone net profit of Rs 1,908 crore

Markets This Week: Sensex, Nifty end in red for third week in a row; YES Bank top gainer, UPL worst performer

Markets This Week: Sensex, Nifty end in red for third week in a row; YES Bank top gainer, UPL worst performer

ABB India Q2 Earnings: Profit likely at Rs 120 crore

ABB India Q2 Earnings: Profit likely at Rs 120 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV