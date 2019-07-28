Business
Nirmala Sitharaman says no rethink on overseas sovereign bonds
Updated : July 28, 2019 03:49 PM IST
This month, Sitharaman, presenting the budget, said India would look to issue overseas foreign currency sovereign bonds in addition to raising funds from the domestic market.
The proposal has been criticised by former heads of the Reserve Bank of India, economists and allies of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, who argue it could create long-term economic risks by exposing the government's liabilities to currency fluctuations.
