#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Nirmala Sitharaman says economy in recovery mode, cites increase in FDI & GST collection

Updated : February 12, 2020 06:35 AM IST

She said, increasing foreign direct investment (FDI), rise in factory output and over Rs 1 lakh crore GST collection in the past three months are indications of green shoots in the economy.
Referring to visible indicators of green shoots, the finance minister said the forex reserve is at an all-time high and the stock market is upbeat.
The finance minister said the government's focus is on four engines of growth which include private investment, private consumption, public investment and exports.
Nirmala Sitharaman says economy in recovery mode, cites increase in FDI & GST collection

More Budget Stories Coverage

Sabka Vishwas scheme: Taxman set to garner Rs 39,000 crore

Sabka Vishwas scheme: Taxman set to garner Rs 39,000 crore

New income tax regime: Why is it still important to invest in financial products?

New income tax regime: Why is it still important to invest in financial products?

SBI chief Rajnish Kumar says expect pick-up in demand from the corporate sector

SBI chief Rajnish Kumar says expect pick-up in demand from the corporate sector

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
PollWill you buy an EV?
close
Will you buy an electric vehicle?
Tell us
The world’s biggest automobile makers are taking an important turn towards building electric cars. Indian companies are trying to catch up, with Maruti Suzuki and Tata ratcheting up their focus on these vehicles. Maruti, which showcased a concept electric SUV at the Auto Expo, said it has ambitions to sell a million green energy vehicles over the next few years.

What about you? Would you buy an electric vehicle? The high prices are an obvious deterrent. But is that the only reason stopping you?

In this CNBC-TV18-LocalCicrcles survey, we have posed four questions to assess you interest in buying EVs. Let us know what you think.
Advertisement