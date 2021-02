When Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman entered the Ministry of Finance around 8:44 AM, she did not pause for any photographs and went straight inside.

Fifteen minutes later, Sitharaman emerged smiling ear to ear, along with her entire team. She was joined by Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur, Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey, Expenditure Secretary T V Somanathan, Divestment Secretary Tuhin Kumar Pandey, Department of Financial Services Secretary Debasish Panda, CBDT Chairman PC Mody, CBIC Chairman Ajit Kumar, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian and Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj.

Sitharaman was holding in her hands what was assumed to be another 'Bahi-khata' covered in a red cloth.

However, this time it was going to be different.

While her team started walking towards their vehicles, the country's first full-time female finance minister came forward towards the journalists waiting in the compound opposite the North block entrance.

"Made in India tablet," Sitharaman made a remark with unmissable excitement on her face.

CNBC-TV18 enquired with senior government officials about the tablet to gain more information on the same.

What we know now with certainty is that Sitharaman read out the Union Budget for 2021-22 (Apr-Mar) from a Made in India tablet of Samsung company.

In fact, the red folder and State Emblem of India stamped on the folder are also Made in India. The stamp of State Emblem, which is an adaptation of the Lion Capital of Ashoka from 250 BCE at Sarnath, was made in Moradabad, a senior official told CNBC-TV18.

In fact, as a backup option, the Finance Ministry had a Made in India tablet of Acer company. "We were all very particular of the fact that we wanted to ensure everything about the way the Budget was presented has to be 'Made in India'," another official said.

In 2021-22 (Apr-Mar) Union Budget, the Finance Minister announced several measures - Rs 35,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccine development, voluntary vehicle scrapping policy, extension in tax holiday for startups among other.