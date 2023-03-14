Nirmala Sitharaman presents Rs 1.18 lakh crore budget for Jammu and Kashmir: Key Highlights

The budget has themes of good governance, grass-root democracy, sustainable agriculture, industrial growth, employment, accelerated development, women empowerment, and social inclusion. The budget aims to accelerate the UT's GDP growth to double digits within five years.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented the budget for the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir for 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha. The Rs 1.18 lakh crore budget promises to boost housing in rural areas and marks provisions to provide water tap connections to 18.36 lakh households.

The budget focuses on good governance, sustainable agriculture, facilitating investment and industrial growth, employment, women empowerment, and social inclusion.

Sitharaman said that Kashmir is likely to be connected through a rail network with the rest of the country by the end of 2023. There are additional plans to roll out light metro rail in Jammu and Srinagar in the next financial year, NDTV reported.

In another announcement, she said that 18.36 lakh households of Jammu and Kashmir will have functional tap connections by 2023-24, and every household will be provided drinking water with a minimum of 55 litres per capita daily of prescribed quality on a regular, sustainable and long-term basis.

Key highlights of the 2023-24 budget

The finance minister has allocated Rs 2,526.74 crore to agriculture and horticulture of which Rs 900 crore have been provisioned under the Holistic Agriculture Development Scheme and Rs 120 crore for the crop insurance scheme.

Healthcare and medical education have been allocated Rs 2,097.53 crore and Rs 1,521.87 crore to education; Rs 4,169.26 crore for rural departments and Rs 1,964.90 crore for the power sector.

A total of Rs 7,161 crore was allocated to Jal Shakti and Rs 5000 crore to Jal Jeevan Mission to cover all districts under the “Har Ghar Nal Se Jal”.

Housing and urban development have been allocated Rs 2,928.04 crore and Rs 4,062.87 crore has been earmarked for the construction of roads and bridges.

Rs 200 crore has been provisioned for the “Mission Youth Programme” to facilitate employment generation, Rs 30 crore for the festival promotion and Rs 100 crore for the promotion of cinema and another Rs 100 crore for heritage preservation.

For the digitization of police stations, online complaints, transparency of FIRs, roznamcha and case diaries, Rs 44 crore has been provisioned.

Solid waste management will be ensured in all towns and a service-level benchmarking system will be introduced for which Rs 200 crore was provisioned under the Swachh Bharat Mission.