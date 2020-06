Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference and provide details on the Rs 50,000 crore PM Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, primarily to generate jobs for migrant workers. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Centre was launching the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan on June 20. This scheme will help migrant labourers find work in rural areas amid the coronavirus pandemic.

(1/2)FM Smt.@nsitharaman will address curtain raiser Press Conference on launch of #GaribKalyanRojgarAbhiyaan today at 4PM in New Delhi. Watch LIVE here ➡️YouTube-https://t.co/peLkPv84SG Follow for LIVE updates ➡️Twitter-https://t.co/XaIRg3fn5f ➡️Facebook-https://t.co/06oEmkxGpI pic.twitter.com/flIqdfDQUj — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) June 18, 2020

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said: Some workers wanted to go back to their villages during lockdown, states and centre made arrangements for these workers. Within 125 days , 25 schemes of the government will be brought together and we shall reach saturation levels for identified schemes in the 6 districts. Everyone who needs the assignments in these districts will be given work, budgeted amounts will be used and if necessary more will be allocated.

Under the Garib Kalyan Yojana works such as community sanitisation, Gram Panchayat Bhawan, national highway works, construction of wells, horticulture, railway works will be undertaken.

The districts where the projects will be implemented include Bihar (32), Uttar Pradesh (31); Madhya Pradesh (24), Rajasthan (22) and Odisha (4).

Those present at the conference along with Sitharaman include, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar and Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

We want to front-load money allotted for the 25 different works for the 116 districts, to ensure that migrant workers in all these districts are given employment, providing a direction to these workers, also helping rural asset creation - FM @nsithraman #GaribKalyanRojgarAbhiyaan pic.twitter.com/kdzFIZiv07 — PIB in Maharashtra 🇮🇳 (@PIBMumbai) June 18, 2020

The FM said that within 125 days, for 116 districts, nearly 25 schemes of the government will be brought together under Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, we will reach saturation levels for each of those schemes within those 125 days.

"25000 workers in each district in these 116 districts have been identified to be given employment under the scheme, said Sitharaman.

The 25 works under #GaribKalyanRojgarAbhiyaan have been chosen considering the skills of the migrant workers who have returned to villages Here is a list of the works (1/n) - @MoRD_GOI pic.twitter.com/fMA32a75tB — PIB in Maharashtra 🇮🇳 (@PIBMumbai) June 18, 2020

Anganwadi centres, rural roads, rural housing, railway works, RURBAN Mission in rural areas which are taking shape of urban areas, solar pumpset, laying of fibre optic cables are various works included in the 25 public works Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, the FM said.

Activities which are otherwise spread over six months to a year are being front-loaded, so that there is no dearth of funds to execute these works during the 125 days of Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, said the Finance Minister.

The mega employment scheme will be launched on June 20 from Bihar's Khagaria district. The Centre plans to roll-out the scheme in 116 districts in 6 states which have received the largest numbers of workers from urban centres.

Addressing a curtain raiser press conference on launch of Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, Sitharaman said that 25 existing schemes have been brought together to provide jobs to migrant workers. The total amount involved in the schemes is around Rs 50,000 crore that will be used for the Rojgar Abhiyaan and it will provide livelihood support for at least 125 days. The government will take a call after that if it needs to continue or not.