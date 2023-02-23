FM Nirmala Sitharaman meets US Treasury Secretary Yellen ahead of first G20 FMCBG meeting

FM Sitharaman earlier also met with Italian Minister of Economy and Finance Giancarlo Giorgetti who "extended his full support" to India as it undertakes the G20 presidency.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday, ahead of the first G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting in Bengaluru.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the two leaders exchanged views on G20 Finance Track priorities under India's presidency of the G20 in 2023 and the Just Energy Transition Partnership. They discussed their perspectives on strengthening multilateral development banks, global debt vulnerabilities, crypto assets and health.

Both sides agreed that lessons learned from COVID-19 should be kept in mind and that there is a need to enhance preparedness in the case of future "shocks" like pandemics.

Yellen is in India this week to participate in the G20 FMCBG meeting starting tomorrow in Bengaluru where she will prioritise the war in Ukraine and the importance of building a strong, more resilient global economy.

FM Sitharaman earlier also met with Italian Minister of Economy and Finance Giancarlo Giorgetti who "extended his full support" to India as it undertakes the G20 presidency.

Giorgetti recognised India's efforts in bridging the global north and south through initiatives such as the Voice of Global South Summit launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 13.

The second G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies (FCBD) meeting began on Wednesday and is ongoing in Bengaluru. The Ministry of Finance on Thursday announced a side-event on policy consensus and perspectives on crypto assets at the FCBD meeting on Twitter.

Bengaluru will also host the first G20 FMCBG meeting starting tomorrow where FM Sitharaman and Yellen are expected. The meeting is scheduled between February 24 and 25 and be jointly chaired by Sitharaman and RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.