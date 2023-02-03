FM Sitharaman exclusive | India to push green energy, tourism and women power for next growth spurt

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
In an exclusive interview with Rahul Joshi Group Editor-In-Chief of Network18, the Finance Minister credited the people of India for keeping pace with the government with respect to the fast pace of decision-making enforced because of the Russia-Ukraine war and the COVID-19 pandemic fallouts.
The Narendra Modi government's last full Budget before the 2024 General Elections mixed pragmatism with prudence, deciding to stick to infrastructure development and demand spike to boost growth.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Budget 2023: Aiming to establish India as skill capital of the world
Feb 3, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023: New Income Tax slab — A tectonic shift indeed in favour of the middle class
Feb 3, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023: Taking a bold step to unlock India’s potential
Feb 2, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023: Moving closer towards universal health through proper implementation is key
Feb 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman focused on the construction of roads, highways, and railway lines by increasing capital expenditure allocation. Moreover, with adjustments to the new income tax system, the middle class has received some respite, making it quite evident that the government intends to switch from the old system to the new one.
Also Read | The A to Z of Budget 2023 — alphabetically yours
In an exclusive interview with Rahul Joshi Group Editor-In-Chief of Network18, the Finance Minister credited the people of India for keeping pace with the government with respect to the fast pace of decision-making enforced because of the Russia-Ukraine war and the COVID-19 pandemic fallouts.
The Finance Minister also said that the push for improving tourism in the Budget should augre well for the Indian economy as a whole as it will bring foreign inflows.
India will also pay more heed to using women power in rural India to fast-track the economy's growth, according to Sitharaman.
FM On Adani Rout
The Finance Minister expressed confidence in the Indian regulatory framework to handle the Adani stock rout in the best way possible.
She said that LIC and SBI have already come out and said that their exposure is within the permissible limits.
"The Indian banking system is at a comfortable level. The regulators are very stringent about governance and have kept the market in prime condition," she said.
For ball-by-ball coverage of the exclusive interview on the go, click here
(Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
First Published: Feb 3, 2023 2:58 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!