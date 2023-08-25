CNBC TV18
Terms and Conditions

Nirmala Sitharaman at B20 Summit | China slowdown a concern but India focused on filling the gap

The finance minister added that India has accelerated pace of economic reforms in the last nine years.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 25, 2023 7:21:11 PM IST (Updated)

2 Min Read
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, addressing the business leaders at B20 Summit in New Delhi on Friday, August 25, said the slowdown of the Chinese economy is a concern for India, but the government is more focused on opportunities lying ahead and on what it can do to fill the gap.

"While we keep a watch on China developments, what I am focused on is — this is an opportunity for India. More than playing up the troubles for China, I would rather focus on what India can do and fill the gap."
The minister also added that India has accelerated the pace of economic reforms in the last nine years, since the incumbent government took power in 2014.
"India has actually showcased an accelerated pace of economic reforms in the last nine years. The share of capital expenditure in total expenditure rose from 12.3 percent in FY18 to 22.4 percent in FY24 BE (budget estimate)."
Sitharaman added that the measures implemented by the Centre have incentivised states to increase their capex spending. As of now, states' capital expenditure increased by 74.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) in Q1 of FY24 to complement the Centre’s capex increase of 59.1 percent in the same quarter.
Nirmala Sitharaman also pitched for quickly diversifying supply chains and asked the attendees to look at the incumbent government as a responsive and stable policy-giving government.
Follow Live Updates here
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First Published: Aug 25, 2023 7:19 PM IST
