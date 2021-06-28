Home

    Nirmala Sitharaman announces 5 lakh free tourist visas, package for tourism sector

    Nirmala Sitharaman announces 5 lakh free tourist visas, package for tourism sector

    By CNBC-TV18 | IST (Updated)
    Sitharaman said the free tourist visa scheme will be applicable till March 31, 2022, or till 5 lakh visas are issued

    Nirmala Sitharaman announces 5 lakh free tourist visas, package for tourism sector
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced that once the government starts issuing visas again, first 5 lakh tourist visas will be given free of cost.
    She said the free tourist visa scheme will be applicable till March 31, 2022, or till 5 lakh visas are issued. "Everyone will get free tourist visas." The finance minister said this will have a great incentivising impact on those short-term tourists who come in for just a month.
    MoS Anurag Thakur said a person can take benefit of free visa scheme only once.
    Addressing a press conference, the finance minister also said that financial support will be proved to more than 11,000 registered tourist guides/travel and tourism stakeholders.
    "Working capital/personal loans will be provided with a 100% guarantee to people in tourism sector." "No processing charges, waiver of prepayment charges."
    Working capital or personal loans will be provided to the people, affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, to restart their businesses and discharge their liabilities.
    Sitharaman also announced various other schemes to combat the impact of COVID-19.
