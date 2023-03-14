NHAI may discontinue fixed toll at Delhi-Gurugram Expressway

Instead of paying a fixed fare at toll booths irrespective of the distance travelled, the new system of the NHAI will automatically deduct fares based on kilometres travelled using the expressway. The fare will be automatically collected through the use of automatic number plate reading cameras (ANPR).

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) may abolish the fixed toll system on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and replace it with a new system, reported Hindustan Times. Instead of paying a fixed fare at toll booths irrespective of the distance travelled, the new system will automatically deduct fares based on kilometres travelled using the expressway.

The fare will be automatically collected through the use of automatic number plate reading cameras (ANPR). The ANPRs will be located along all on-ramps and off-ramps on the 29-km long expressway. The ANPR cameras will be connected to the FASTag system and will digitally deduct the toll from the registered wallet of a vehicle number. The use of ANPR cameras to make the toll payment process quicker was announced by Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari last year.

ALSO READ |

Currently, the NHAI has opened the tender process for the system and the new system is likely to be implemented within the next six months though no fixed timelines have been set yet. Toll slabs will also be decided later as the project nears completion.

“Once the use-based toll system gets stabilised, the authority will take a call on removing the Kherki Daula toll plaza as users will be charged on the basis of road usage and not for entering the plaza,” Dhruv Gupta, senior manager at NHAI, told Hindustan Times.

ALSO READ | Protesting farmers say Maharashtra govt called off negotiation scheduled for today

A section of the eight-lane expressway will be temporarily closed in the coming days. The 800-metre stretch of NH-8 on the expressway will be closed due to the Dwarka Expressway construction. The closure will remain in place for three months. The NHAI will construct a flyover and two underpasses, which will lead to traffic being diverted to the slip roads. Once completed the Dwarka Expressway to Nelson Mandela Marg through one of the underpasses. The other underpass will connect the Dwarka link road to NH-48.