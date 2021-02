National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has implemented 100 percent cashless fee lanes at 630 fee plazas on National Highways so far.

The government on Sunday made FASTags mandatory from February 15 midnight and said that any vehicle not fitted with it will be charged double the toll at electronic toll plazas across the country.

Meanwhile, 2.5 lakh FasTags were sold on February 16 and Rs 87.16 crore was collected through 5.48 lakh transactions via FasTag on the same day.

NHAI said that the toll collection via FasTag expected to cross 90 percent milestone soon

Earlier, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday made it clear that the deadline for implementation of FASTag would not be extended further, and the vehicle owners should immediately adopt the e-payment facility. FASTags, which facilitate electronic payment of fee at toll plazas, was introduced in 2016. Making the tags compulsory would also help in ensuring that vehicles pass seamlessly through the toll plazas, as the fee payment would be done electronically.

Centre extended the FasTag deadline for the vehicles from January 1, 2021, to February 15, 2021.