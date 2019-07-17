Next transformative idea, 8 crore connections under Ujjwala in 100 days
Updated : July 17, 2019 10:34 AM IST
Under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), gas connections are provided to BPL families with a support of Rs 1,600 for each connection.
The LPG connection is provided in the name of the female member of the family.
