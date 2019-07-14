Newspaper hawkers take charge of cleaning Yamuna river banks
Updated : July 14, 2019 01:59 PM IST
On the last Sunday of every month, Upadhyay comes to the Chhath 'ghat' (steps) of the river near ITO to clear the waste accumulated on the banks. He is joined by about 100 other newspaper hawkers of the city who have taken upon themselves to be the change that they want to see.
Though thousands of crores have been spent to clean the river, the pollution levels have shown no serious signs of decline.
Some of his family members and friends started joining him in the cleanliness drive and as the group grew bigger, they decided to devote at least three hours on the last Sunday of every month to the cause.
