Newage Companies: Rewriting India’s Economic Roadmap

There are over 700 million internet users in India, and the number is set to grow manifold over the next few years. This gargantuan customer base offers a plethora of opportunities for tech entrepreneurs in India’s rapidly growing digital economy. The tech companies of tomorrow are harnessing the potential of digitalisation to bring the most innovative tech solutions into the market. This conversation of The Making with Shereen Bhan - Season 2 focuses on how the new-age companies are leveraging accelerated digital adoption brought about by the pandemic.