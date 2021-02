Contrary to the expectations, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman kept the tax slabs and rates unchanged in the Union Budget 2021.

The only change announced was that senior citizens aged above 75 years having interest and pension as their source of income will now be exempted from filing Income Tax Returns.

With no change in tax slabs and rates, taxpayers will continue to pay the tax at the same rates applicable in Financial Year 2020-21.

In the previous Budget, Sitharaman introduced a new tax structure, offering an individual the choice of paying tax under the new structure with lower rates but foregoing deductions or continue paying tax under the existing tax laws and claim the applicable exemptions.

It is to be noted that once the option to opt for new tax regime is exercised, it will remain valid for subsequent years.

Tax Structure as per New Regime

People with an annual income of up to Rs 2.5 lakh will not have to pay any tax. For income between Rs 2.5 lakh to 5 lakh, the tax rate is 5 per cent.

Those with an income of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7.5 lakh will have to pay a tax rate of 10 per cent; between Rs 7.5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh 15 per cent; between Rs 10 lakh and 12.5 lakh 20 per cent; between Rs 12.5 lakh and 15 lakh 25 per cent; and above Rs 15 lakh 30 per cent.

Tax Structure as per Old Regime

At present, those with an annual taxable income of up to Rs 2.5 lakh do not have to pay income tax while those under Rs 5 lakh get a full rebate. Those earning more are taxed at 10 percent for income between Rs 2.5-5 lakh, 20 percent for Rs 5-10 lakh, and 30 percent for beyond.

Use this income tax calculator to find out how the current year’s income tax slabs affect your income tax.

This takes into account your income and deductions that are available to you in the Income-Tax Act to give you an accurate picture of your income tax obligations for the current year.