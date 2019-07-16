Business
New sponsorship rule in UAE makes it easier for expats to sponsor family, says report
Updated : July 16, 2019 07:45 PM IST
As per the new rules, expats will be permitted to bring their family members to the country if they earn Dh 4,000 without accommodation or Dh 3,000 with company-provided accommodation.
Earlier, the UAE Cabinet had adopted a decision to amend provisions of the resolution on sponsoring of foreign workers to their families in the country.
