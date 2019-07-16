New sponsorship rule in UAE makes it easier for expats to sponsor family, says report

New sponsorship rule that allows expats to sponsor their families have come in to effect in the UAE, reported Gulf News. The new rule, the report said, that makes income, not profession the sole criteria for sponsoring family members was announced on Sunday by the Federal Authority for Identity and Emiratisation.

As per the new rules, expats will be permitted to bring their family members to the country if they earn Dh 4,000 without accommodation or Dh 3,000 with company-provided accommodation. The expats who fulfil these criteria can now bring family members, i.e. spouse and children under the age of 18 or unmarried daughters to live along with them, the report added.

“The decision aims at enhancing family stability of foreign workers and social cohesion, as well as attracting highly skilled workers while maintaining a healthy balance between professional and personal life,” informed a statement by the General Secretariat of the UAE cabinet.