New master plan for Delhi to be rolled out soon

The plan for 2041, to be launched by Delhi Development Authority (DDA) very soon, is expected a focus on issues like walkability, redevelopment, street infrastructure, sustainability, quality public transport integrated into Geographic Information Systems (GIS), data on air pollution and regulation of unauthorized colonies.
The master plan involves strategic thinking to evaluate planning paradigms to potentially re-invent the perception of smart city.
