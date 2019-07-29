#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
New master plan for Delhi to be rolled out soon

Updated : July 29, 2019 09:39 AM IST

The plan for 2041, to be launched by Delhi Development Authority (DDA) very soon, is expected a focus on issues like walkability, redevelopment, street infrastructure, sustainability, quality public transport integrated into Geographic Information Systems (GIS), data on air pollution and regulation of unauthorized colonies.
The master plan involves strategic thinking to evaluate planning paradigms to potentially re-invent the perception of smart city.
ICICI Bank shares rise over 4% after reporting profit in Q1

Top brokerage calls for July 29: Jefferies raises TP on ICICI Bank; UBS maintains 'sell' on Bajaj Auto

Dr Reddy's Q1 earnings today: What you should watch out for

