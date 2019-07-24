Study in India: New India-UK scheme to fund students from UK to visit India
Updated : July 24, 2019 07:39 AM IST
The “UKEIRI Mobility Programme: Study in India”, an initiative of Universities UK International (UUKi) and British Council India, opened on Tuesday and aims to generate up to 200 opportunities for undergraduate students at UK universities to visit India by March 2021.
The Study in India programme will support national and institutional-level objectives to increase the levels of outward student mobility from the UK to 13 percent by 2020, as set out in UUKi's “Go International: Stand Out” campaign.
