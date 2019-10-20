#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
New GST return forms may force firms to change ERP systems

Updated : October 20, 2019 05:19 PM IST

The new goods and services tax (GST) returns from April 2020 that mandate providing more details may require companies to amend their enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems.
Tax experts and chartered accountants (CAs) said that the new return systems would require a lot of details such as purchases from unregistered dealers.
Amit Bhagat, partner, Dhruva Advisors said that depending on the details required in the new return system, the ERP would need to be changed.
