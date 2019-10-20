Business
New GST return forms may force firms to change ERP systems
Updated : October 20, 2019 05:19 PM IST
The new goods and services tax (GST) returns from April 2020 that mandate providing more details may require companies to amend their enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems.
Tax experts and chartered accountants (CAs) said that the new return systems would require a lot of details such as purchases from unregistered dealers.
Amit Bhagat, partner, Dhruva Advisors said that depending on the details required in the new return system, the ERP would need to be changed.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more