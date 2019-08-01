New government data shows sharply lower spending by key ministries amid sluggish corporate tax collections
Updated : August 01, 2019 01:38 PM IST
While the expenditure cycle looks worrying, corporate tax collections also seem to be struggling to keep pace with the budget estimates.
Revenue expenditure, or the subsidy expenses, by the oil ministry, fertilizer ministry and food and consumer affairs ministry (read food subsidy) are seen to be growing at a higher pace compared with last fiscal.
