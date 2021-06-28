New Credit Guarantee Scheme to facilitate loans to 25 lakh persons via MFIs

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on June 28 announced a new Credit Guarantee Scheme that will facilitate loans to 25 lakh persons via Micro Finance Institutions (MFIs).

“Focus will be on new lending and not payment of old loans,” the finance minister said as she revealed a new economic relief package to mitigate the impact of the second COVID-19 wave. She said the scheme has been announced in order to reach out to the smallest of the small borrowers in the hinterland, including in small towns.

Sitharaman said that under the scheme, a guarantee will be provided to Scheduled Commercial Banks for loans to new or existing NBFC-MFIs or MFIs for lending upto Rs 1.25 lakh to approximately 25 lakh small borrowers.

The interest rate on loans from banks will be capped at the marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) plus 2 percent. The finance minister added that the maximum tenure of the loan can be three years.

Eighty percent of the assistance will be used by the MFI for incremental lending and the interest would be at least 2 percent below the maximum rate prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The loans to borrowers will be in line with existing RBI guidelines such as the number of lenders, borrower to be a member of JLG, ceiling on household income, and debt.

All borrowers, including defaulters upto 89 days, will be eligible for the scheme, the minister added. “All stressed borrowers except NPAs will be covered,” Sitharaman said.

According to the Finance Ministry, the credit guarantee scheme will cover funding provided by MLIs to MFIs/NBFC-MFIs till March 31, 2022, or till guarantees for an amount of Rs 7,500 crore are issued, whichever is earlier.

Under the scheme, the government offers a guarantee upto 75 percent of the default loan amount for upto three years through the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company (NCGTC). No guarantee fee will be charged by NCGTC, the government said.