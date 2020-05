In a bid to provide better experience in government procurement, the Centre is soon likely to come up with a new revamped version of Government e-Marketplace (GeM).

Launched in August 2016, under the aegis of ministry of commerce and industry, GeM is an online platform for public procurement, created with an aim to have a transparent procurement platform for the government.

The new advanced version, according to sources in the know told CNBC-TV18 that "it will be more dynamic, transformational and vibrant by adding advanced features such as powerful search engine, revamped brand, product approval process and faster creation of categories for goods and services through tender analysis."

"GeM will now have Unified Public Procurement System for goods and services so that all state and Centre procurement orders which are to be placed at a time, can be combined into one order, which will help government to procure in bulk at a better price," source close to the development said.

Also, the new advanced version will be based on largest use of advanced technology in any government platform around the world. The use of such advanced technology will help GeM to aggregate all orders to be placed at a particular time to be procured by states/centre. The new version will also help enable buyer/sellers to pick up/deliver orders faster.

GeM through this revamped version will also provide a single user flow for government buyers, consolidating all government procurement onto a single platform. "GeM aims to lead economies of scale, better price discovery by both buyers/sellers. GeM to now have enhanced catalogue management system, enhanced marketplace, bidding systems, rating systems for sellers. Also buyers/sellers can now read & hear voice of Customer, demand aggregation, price variation clauses," sources added.

GeM 4.0 will be more smart, unified, intelligent and more inclusive. A technology road map has been created that enhances each and every step of the user experience on the portal. The transformational portal will have features for market enhancement, catalogue improvements, revamping of bidding and rating system.

Apart from this, GeM also aims to uplift marginalised and underprivileged sections of society which will help it to be part of their growth story.

Recently, GeM started procurement through various self-help groups, craftsmen, tribals and hand crafters for various government departments, agencies and public sector units. GeM added over 4,000 items, including paintings, handmade showpieces, and statues to promote such groups.

Further to give the necessary push to MSMEs of the country, GeM will also encourage more and more MSME procurement/sales through special filters on the portal for direct sales to Government organisations, through the new revamped version, sources added.

The advance portal will be integrated with central public procurement portal (CPPP), natural language processing-based search engine, timely payments to suppliers, demand aggregation, staggered delivery, GeM availability report and past transaction summary for informed procurement decisions.