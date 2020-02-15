Economy
Never said 'don't understand Bombay people', says FM calling news 'parody'
Updated : February 15, 2020 04:58 PM IST
According to the report in The Print, at a post-Budget interaction with the captains of industry in Mumbai last week, she was confronted with probing questions on the rationale and impact of the continuance of the long-term capital gains tax as also the abolition of the dividend distribution tax.
The report said that at one point, she snubbed an eminent participant, who is known as the doyen of investment banking in India, saying, "I have done everything for you. What more do you want now?"