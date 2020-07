The contraction in India's economy will not be as much as various economists are expecting it to, veteran banker KV Kamath said in an exclusive interview to CNBC-TV18.

The 72-year old Kamath, who has helmed ICICI Bank and the New Development Bank founded by BRICS countries, is being spoken of as someone whom Prime Minister Narendra Modi may tap for a senior role in government. An engineer by training and an alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Management, Kamath has the expertise and contacts that Modi could use as he tries to rebuild an economy battered by the COVID pandemic.

The International Monetary Fund expects India's GDP to contract 4.5 percent this fiscal. Most rating agencies too have forecast a sharp contraction in the economy.

Speaking to Rahul Joshi, Editor-in-Chief, Network18, Kamath said the rebound so far has been faster than what most people thought it would be, and that the economy was likely to see a shallow U-shaped recovery. He said he would not want to put a number to it, but said that the landing would not be as hard as it is being widely feared. Kamath said the 'U' would have a shallow base and that the other end of the 'U' would not exactly be a right angle. He expected some pain as the economy emerged from the crisis.

Auto companies, paint companies, and many other industries have said that while production was still some way off from pre-COVID levels, the year-on-year comparison does not reflect a wide gap.

"Leader after leader is talking about their own manufacturing activities coming back to 80-90 percent capacity utilisation, the supply chain and the logistics chain is coming back to speed and so on and then we have other secondary data whether it is the power generation, back to 90 percent or 95 percent, freight movement by rail, almost back to old levels and so on," said Kamath.

"For example, two-wheelers are back to 70-80 percent of what they were. Tractors are back to 80-90 percent of what they were and mortgages other than in urban areas are also back to 70-80 percent where they were," he said.

He highlighted the fact that agriculture has recovered quickly and that rural India appears to be less affected by the challenges thrown by the COVID-19 pandemic. Kamath said he was most optimistic about farm employment, as sowing in this season was nearly twice that during last year.

According to CMIE data, around 7 crore jobs were added in June, of which 1.2 crore jobs were added in the farm sector.

Kamath said that top Indian corporates were never as deleveraged as they were at present, and that as a society we would have to learn to live with COVID-19 as it was going to be with us for some time.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

Q: You have been working from home, I believe, keeping Shanghai hours out of Mumbai?

A: Yes, for the last 5 months or so that has been the routine.

Q: Starting with your last assignment – yesterday you stepped down from New Development Bank. You were the first President of the bank. What would you count as your biggest achievements in the last 5 years?

A: I think making a very simple statement that countries in the south can come together, stand on their own feet, and spell out their own destinies. I think that is what the NDB proved, because so far it was always working with the Western, the rich countries who had set up development banks and developing countries supported by these entities. But here (in NDB), you have a bank by and for the countries of the south.

Proving that concept to me was the biggest achievement of this bank and in the process, we also established that it is possible to have a very high rating for countries that are developed. So we have AA+ rating and could set up new agendas as it was local currency financing and of course, scaling up at speed. I think all this is something that we could be proud of.

Q: How much loans you have been able to disburse in the last 5 years and for what?

A: We have lent to all 5 members; all 5 members are the borrowers. The loan book in terms of approval is around USD 18 billion at this moment, the disbursement book is around USD 4 billion. In a development bank, business happens with a lag, so I think it will ramp up in the next 2 years. The growth has been upwards of virtually 100 percent for each of the last 3 years. So capital has come in time and the loan book has also grown up at a very robust pace.

Q: What would you see as the big challenges for this bank going forward given somewhat the India-China standoff in recent times?

A: The bank looks at it itself as for the interest of the five members. I think that will continue the same way as we go along, as long as there is a development need in all member countries. The bank is now looking at inviting more members into its fold. I think the bank’s purpose will be served and this will drive the point made earlier that countries in the south can stand on their own feet and write their own destinies. So this bank, I see, has a very bright future in the space it operates in.

Q: Coming to India, you have been away for the last 5 years and let me ask you a broader question and then I will come to the specifics – how do you see the last 6 years of the Modi rule in India?

A: We need to start at the very beginning. I am talking about it in an economic sense. In the economic context, if you look at 2014, we had a lot of pieces that we called as stranded assets. So we come from there to where we are today, to repair those assets, to put them into productive use, and then drive the economy along. The economy was coming along at fair speed and it synced with what is happening around the globe in terms of hiccups that global economy felt and in a way we are feeling those hiccups. But the process of opening up the process of engaging, the process of diversifying, and the process of building scale was happening at a real pace. It is that pace that has built up and given the government the confidence to say that the aspiration is to be a USD 5 trillion economy in the next 5 years

Q: Interesting talk about the USD 5 trillion economy given that post-COVID forecasters have been predicting somewhat a bleak outlook for the Indian economy. The IMF says that the economy will contract by 4.5 percent, Goldman Sachs puts the number at 5 percent. In fact, OECD is saying that it could decline by even more than 7 percent if there could be a second wave of coronavirus. What do you make of all this?

A: I have a slightly contrarian view on this and I look back at my experience. Most of these numbers come out of models and you know what happens in models; the robustness of the output is directly proportional to what goes in. So in terms of COVID, not only in India but in most of the world, it is difficult to predict what is happening. Having said that we need to look at a different set of numbers that the government is using and I am happy that they are using these numbers. These are basically numbers that are readily available, what we would call high frequency data. If I look at that sum total I will explain that in a moment, I get a different picture, at least in India things seem to be coming around or will come around much quicker than any of these agencies or institutions estimated. If I look at 4-5 components of our economy and the steps taken by the government and I think that is critical; the continuous steps that have been taken and all this have been very beneficial for the economy and helped in the turnaround.

First, I will look at agriculture because that to us is the core of India – that still is a large employer though its share of GDP has dropped over the years. I find agriculture has come back very quickly, rural India has been less affected by the health challenges and connection to the market has transformed dramatically. Today a housewife is a direct consumer from the field and she knows how to manipulate Google pages or spreadsheet, do an online transaction, pay for it online etc., and for all this, thanks to the preparation that was done over the last 3-4 year. We have a digital economy in place, the Jan Dhan accounts in place, villages also connected through robust internet platform. So, farm space, I am more optimistic about, the farm employment I am more optimistic about.

Earlier we talked about manufacturing agro products, going back to the Taluk level given the drive that we are seeing, so that space is going to get back on its feet. The last number that I had, one of these high frequency numbers is the sowing season; it’s about 90 percent higher than same time last year. So again good news on the agro front. I then jump to other side which is large industry. You can deep dive into any of the database that we have and you will find that top India companies never so deleveraged as today. If I look at 2000-2010 and today, these companies are by and large free of debt. So they will go through pain, but they will come back quickly. I do not think they will have balance sheet distress, they will not end up having broken balance sheets and indeed we find some of these companies now coming back to speed in terms of what they are producing. So large India is fine and then you have knowledge India and that business has been indicated that you can work and derive value and provide value.

The e-commerce industry has been the backbone of these last four troubled months in terms of in terms of health channels so they have provided extreme degree of support to the economy.

Now come to 2-3 pieces in the middle, but first was the sad situation with regards to our migrants which happened right at the beginning - that again the steps taken by the government in terms of providing them a helping hand whether it is in terms of food or MGNREGA and if we now can provide employment at the rural end and of course some employment will come at the urban end, but this part of the economy will comeback obviously. This will require careful attending by the government and I am sure the government is doing it.

Then I talked about the large mess of SMEs that we have and the pain and the hurt that they have experienced and that they are going through. If you see the package that the government has offered or has put in place that is where the largest piece of the package is, and I am sure as that package gets rolled out a and b - these companies find market for their products whether as part of a value chain through the larger companies or directly from the market I think these companies will come out of that pain. It leaves 2-3 areas which are experiencing pain, we will have to see how to help them. A) I think construction, real estate, particularly in urban areas. I think in rural areas it will come back rapidly.

Infrastructure because there may be constrained in how much you can spend, there could be a degree of pain. Then of course financial services because it takes the brunt of all this pain on its shoulder as it were and we will need to see how we can provide helping hand to this sector.

But before I finish this sector, just one more point - again high frequency data as comes out from watching industry leaders speak it is very interesting when leader after leader is talking about their own manufacturing activities coming back to 80-90 percent capacity utilisation, the supply chain and the logistics chain is coming back to speed and so on and then we have other secondary data whether it is the power generation, back to 90 percent or 95 percent, freight movement by rail, almost back to old levels and so on.

Several indicators that are coming back to normal are indicating that the rebound is faster than what most of us thought including myself and again data with the bankers indicate that; for example, two-wheelers are back to 70-80 percent of what they were. Tractors are back to 80-90 percent of what they were and mortgages other than in urban areas are also back to 70-80 percent where they were. So what does this tell me? This tells me that maybe the negative numbers that people were talking about, the order of contraction probably is not going to happen. We will probably have not so hard a landing. I will not venture to put a number because I think we are still watching and observing but my own feeling is that looking at all this that the landing will not be as hard as feared. So I salute the government for steps that it has taken and the impact that it will have in this what I would call not a hard landing.

Q: That was a great perspective and I think it would be music to the ears of some of our viewers. Very optimistic scenario that you are painting for us. Let me stick with 1-2 broader numbers and we will come to specifics again. Would the fiscal deficit worry you at all this year? There is a feeling - some economists feel that we should not worry so much about the fiscal and concentrate on reviving demand? How can this be done and what are your views?

I am sure government also will look at the deficit in that context because to do all that, deficits will have to be played around with and I for one will actually applaud this rather than criticise this because it is very much needed to get this country back to even keel in the economic context.

Q: Would you say and again there is a lot of talk about this, would you say that we can expect a V-shaped recovery of sorts? The markets have been on fire over the last few weeks, we are talking about Nifty at 10,750 and if you look at the global picture in the US in June 4.8 million jobs have been added, and in Europe too, the picture is looking better. In India GST collections are up, so would you say that there would be a V-shaped recovery of sorts?

A: Let me just preface that by saying in India also the job situation has improved in factories. I saw CMIE numbers the other day, almost all the jobs we lost in the last April-May or April period where recovered in the May-June period. So once you look at more hard data we can take a call on that part - on the jobs part of it. But on the recovery front, the initial thoughts were that this is going to be a ‘U’ with a very long base and that would not have been very good for the country.

I would be delighted if it turns out to be shallow ‘V’ but as of now to me, it looks like it will be a shallow ‘U’, and maybe next month I could be pleasantly surprised if it ends up being some sort of a ‘V’. But as of now, there will be a little bit of pain and then we should be out of it.

Q: Let me come to the recent reforms that the government has announced even in the pandemic. If you look at trade, agriculture...in agriculture, commodities have been freed up considerably, coal mining even railways have been opened up. How do you see this in the backdrop of a clarion call by the Prime Minister for an Atmanirbhar Bharat?

A: I think absolutely spot on, I think Atmanirbhar is the call of the day. I believe today the Indian entrepreneur has a new spirit in it to battle this challenge that they have. I think it is the right time to look at a larger context of Atmanirbhar. My own suggestion in this to operate India in terms of policy would be to see what are the challenges that corporate India faces in executing on Atmanirbhar. This is executable for sure, we need to examine the challenges in executing it.

My own view is in a historical context, if I look at 10-15 years back maybe 15 years back is a good call, if you were to execute Atmanirbhar, you had a challenge because you did not have the scale. You had industries which were coming out of problems of the ’90s, trying to gear up for a new scale as it were, new quality connotation, new cost connotation, and so on, new competitiveness all that was gained. But still we did not become truly Atmanirbhar in wider context that the Prime Minister indicated. Now what we need to really look at is what are those constituents or support that we would need to provide to corporate India and the entire system to make this work.

I think this I am sure government will do, I am sure industry leaders will work with the government on this front and that will truly be a big step towards Atmanirbhar; that is my view sitting at home, not having my hands into the business, but I can well feel what business is trying to tell and what they are trying to say.

Q: A large part of Atmanirbhar Bharat is also about easing the credit flow to MSMEs, something that you touched upon. How do you think this will play out?

A: I think there are 3 components to this in terms of credit. I think one is the cost of credit, the second is the flow of credit, and the third is the momentum of credit – making sure the velocity of money is maintained. I think all three have to be in sync. By lending a large package in terms of guarantee support, honestly, the government has done its bit. We now need to make sure that the banks truly are able to lend this out.

Again, if I look at it, this is government guaranteed money, so can the banks provide it to the business at an even more affordable rate because at the bottom this is government-guaranteed credit. Yes, you must recover your cost of operations and have a reasonable spread, but virtually your risk is coming down. However, at the base, this is government money that the government is standing at your back as it were. So low-cost credit, quick disbursement of credit, and making sure that the chain of credit flow goes unimpaired and unhindered I think is what business and the banks will have to work towards.

Q: On one hand we are talking about a self-reliant India and on the other we talk about opening up the economy. Some critics argue that this self-reliance could also lead to some kind of isolationism in the Indian economy when it comes to trade with other countries. How do you react to this?

A: Not at all; I do not think that is true at all I think from several counts. If I look at markets, India is a very large market and as we head towards the USD 5 trillion economy, and I am clear this country is going to head towards the USD 5 trillion economy, the domestic market is going to get bigger and bigger which means that domestic companies will have a large space to operate in. Now in terms of how they balance domestic production and domestic supply with access to global markets is something that they will have to carefully work on.

But I think Atmanirbhar to me also means that at the end of the day with all these things, your own strength and leveraging global strength, how do you look at the global market and how do you stand as a player in the global market because that accelerates your path to the USD 5 trillion economy. Of course there are several other drivers for the USD 5 trillion economy, but in the context of Atmanirbhar Bharat, I think that accelerates a larger marketplace.

Other parts about Atmanirbhar as I can see clearly are getting your infrastructure in place. Again, rapid progress has been made, but we could look at the same thing that we probably could do in the manufacturing side -- what are the soft issues that are a challenge on the infrastructure front, how do we address them. This is something that we could do apart from rolling out infrastructure.

So, there are I would think many aspects to Atmanirbhar Bharat. India is a land of opportunities and so there is going to be no shortage of things to do which is unlike several other countries. They are searching for what is it that you can do to drive growth, we do not have to do that. We have unfinished agendas in almost all areas that we look at whether it is providing housing to our masses, whether it is providing robust infrastructure, whether it is keeping up the infrastructure chain, whether it is manufacturing, whether it is food products, I think we have enough to do to grow at a rapid rate – by rapid rates I would think double-digit growth for a very long period of time. By a very long period of time I mean upwards of 10-15 years for a minimum but upwards of 15 years. So, that is what you will need to truly transform this country.