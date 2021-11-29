Net direct tax revenue rises 68% to Rs 6.92 lakh crore till November 23

The net direct tax collection grew nearly 68 percent during April 1 to November 23 to more than Rs 6.92 lakh crore, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said on Monday. "The Net Direct Tax Collection figures for the FY- 2021-22 as on 23.11.2021 are at Rs 6,92,833.6 crore showing a growth of 67.93 percent and 27.29 percent over the net collection figures for the corresponding period FY2020-21 and FY 2019-20," he said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

The net collection between April 1 - November 23 in 2020-21 and 2019-20 fiscals was over Rs 4.12 lakh crore and over Rs 5.44 lakh crore respectively. The gross direct tax collection (before adjusting refunds) as of November 23 stood at over Rs 8.15 lakh crore, a 48.11 growth over the collections in the corresponding period in the last fiscal.

Chaudhary further said that the gross GST collection in the current fiscal (April 2021-March'22) post- COVID-19 outbreak is showing an increasing trend. The gross GST collection for the full 2020-21 ended March 2021 was over Rs 11.36 lakh crore, while the same in the current fiscal till October stood at Rs 8.10 lakh crore.