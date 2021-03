Union minister for road transport highways and MSME Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday denied allegations regarding a Scania luxury bus. His office said neither the minister nor his family members have anything to do with the sale or purchase of the bus.

"Gadkari and his family members have absolutely nothing to do with the purchase or sale of the bus. Nor do they have anything to do with any firm or individual who might be linked with the purchase or sale of the bus," his office said.

There were allegations that in November 2016, Scania delivered a luxury bus to a company that had close ties with Gadkari's sons. The statement read, "The allegations are malicious, fabricated and baseless. And the allegations that the bus was not paid for and was used for Gadkari's daughter's wedding are nothing but a figment of media’s imagination."

The minister's office also asked the media to wait for an official statement by Scania India.