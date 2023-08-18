Neelkanth Mishra may become new UIDAI chief — His journey from IIT gold medallist to top Axis Bank official

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is likely to appoint top Axis Bank official Neelkanth Mishra as its next Chairperson. Sources told CNBC-TV18 that Nilesh Shah, and Professor Mausam are also likely to be named as part-time members of the board of UIDAI, the nodal body in charge of issuing Aadhaar cards.

Who is Neelkanth Mishra?

Neelkanth Mishra is an engineer by education and an economist by vocation. He is considered one of the foremost experts on the global economy and a distinguished figure in the financial sectors.

Mishra assumed the position of Chief Economist and Head of Global Research at Axis Bank in May 2023 after spending over two decades at Credit Suisse — where he served as Co-head of APAC Strategy, India Equity Strategy, and as India Head of Research.

Mishra is a gold medalist from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur. He graduated in computer science and engineering, Money Control reported, adding that the Credit Suisse veteran was presented with a Distinguished Alumnus Award, the highest award given by IIT to its alumni in recognition of their achievements.

He is also apart of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India and has been an advisor to several committees, including the 15th Finance Commission and the India Semiconductor Mission, according to Credit Suisse’s website.

As per the website, Mishra is "currently based in Mumbai with previous positions in Singapore and Taipei". He also advises businesses and has been part of the Economic Affairs Council of the Confederation of Indian Industry for the past few years, Money Control reported.

Mishra has worked on Metals and Mining, Indian Pharmaceuticals, Taiwan IC design, semiconductor foundries and Asian tech strategy research. Prior to joining Credit Suisse, he was a Senior Technical Architect with Infosys Technologies. He has also worked with Hindustan Lever Limited and pursued an entrepreneurial career.