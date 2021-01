After a historic contraction of almost 24 percent in the June quarter, the Indian economy is on the road to recovery with the contraction narrowing to 7.5 percent in Q2.

With the worst of the pandemic behind us, and the economy fully opened up, the hope is the recovery will accelerate further.

Monthly goods and services tax (GST) collections are back above the one lakh crore rupee mark. Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) for manufacturing and services is also showing steady improvement.

All eyes are now on union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she gets ready to present the Union Budget 2021. Industry is hoping for more measures to boost growth, and give the manufacturing sector a further fillip.

In an interview with Shereen Bhan, Rajiv Kumar, vice chairman of NITI Aayog said, "Infrastructure will be the focus of government spending going forward. Expansion of government capex on infrastructure would perhaps be the key to crowd in some private investment and to push the recovery forward."

Kumar said, "We need to pay extra attention to the private investment which is not showing the sort of buoyancy that we would expect or desire. So we need to put much more attention on, how to improve the overall private credit to GDP ratio."

Speaking on GDP he said, "I feel that we will get a small but certainly a positive print on GDP growth in Q4FY21. I think it will be the beginning of an upcycle for not just 2021-2022 but also for 2022-2023 and 2023-2024."