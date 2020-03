The coronavirus outbreak in India so far has claimed seven deaths and the number of cases has risen to 415. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, the former deputy chairman of the Planning Commission, Montek Singh Ahluwalia emphasised that there was an urgent need to ramp up the country's social welfare schemes.

Ahluwalia said that the biggest priority should be to deal with the health side of the crisis. However, on the fiscal side, he said, "We should not be worried too much about what that (increased expenditure) might do to the fiscal deficit because quite honestly the fiscal deficit is going to be seriously de-stabilised because of the expected collapse in growth all over the world which will also happen in India. So, revenues are going to be low anyway.”

According to Ahluwalia, the central government must announce some programmes and fund the states. “An aspect that you have to keep in mind here is that the expenditure has to be done by the state governments. It is going to be an expenditure in hospitals run by state government, so probably the central government will have to introduce some new centrally sponsored scheme which is fast disbursing where state governments can get on with doing what is needed, maybe even get some guidance from the national teams that are working out the health strategy,” he said.

Ahluwalia further added that there is a need to expand the existing social welfare schemes. “A lot of businesses are going to be badly hurt and that is likely to lead to layoffs especially in the informal sector. So, we need to expand the existing social welfare schemes as much as we can. Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) is one of them and we should be willing to ramp it up so that it can provide fill-in for some of the loss of employment that may be taking place elsewhere,” he said.

There is also a need to moderate the debt burden on small businesses, said Ahluwalia. “Many businesses will run into difficulty, especially in the sectors that are very severely affected – airlines, transport, tourism, hotels. So, I think some measures will have to be taken to moderate the debt burden that these businesses have which would otherwise simply lead to bankruptcy and collapse.”