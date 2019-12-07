#RBIMonetaryPolicy#GDP#Maharashtra
Need to bring credibility to government data, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Updated : December 07, 2019 11:58 AM IST

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday that the government needs to "bring credibility to data" after recent controversies over revisions and delays of crucial numbers.
Economists and investors have said they have little or no confidence in India’s official economic data.
