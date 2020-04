There is a need for strong coordination between the centre and state governments so that the relaxation guidelines can be followed without any confusion, said Chandrajit Banerjee, director general of CII.

There is a lot of confusion around the April 20 relaxation guidelines. The circular says no industrial activity will be allowed in COVID-19 hotspots, but a lot of the industrial units fall in these hotspots.

“We need a very strong centre-state government coordination. The circular is very clear to say that the central government guidelines will not only be adhered by the state government but they cannot dilute it in anyway. Having said that there is a lot of scope of interpretation and issue between the centre-state governments," said Banerjee.

While giving clarity on resuming activity for auto industry, he said, “Auto industry is one which does not have much clarity... So the way we are really trying to talk to the government is to see that the chain is not broken. We look forward to some solutions coming forward on that aspect also.”