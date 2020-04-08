  • SENSEX
Nearly 40 crore Indian workers may sink into poverty due to COVID-19: ILO

Updated : April 08, 2020 09:32 AM IST

In India, with a share of almost 90 percent of people working in the informal economy, about 400 million workers or 40 crore in the informal economy are at risk of falling deeper into poverty during the crisis.
The International Labour Organisation (ILO) said in a report today that the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting 270 crore workers globally due to lockdowns.
Through the massive economic disruption, the COVID-19 crisis is affecting the world's workforce of 330 crore.
