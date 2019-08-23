Economy
NDTV's interim CEO Suparna Singh resigns after CBI books Prannoy Roy, others for alleged FDI norms violation
Updated : August 23, 2019 07:06 AM IST
Suparna Singh, the interim CEO of NDTV, has resigned from her role with immediate effect, the media company said on Thursday.
Singh, who was the former head of NDTV Convergence was named as its CEO in December 2017.
