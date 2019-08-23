NDTV's interim CEO Suparna Singh resigns after CBI books Prannoy Roy, others for alleged FDI norms violation

Suparna Singh, the interim CEO of NDTV, has resigned from her role with immediate effect, the media company said on Thursday.

Singh, who was the former head of NDTV Convergence was named as its CEO in December 2017.

"Suparna Singh has informed the company that she will step down from her responsibilities as Interim CEO with immediate effect," NDTV said in a regulatory filing.

NDTV said that the matter will be placed before board and committee members for consideration. It, however, did not divulge the details regarding the reason for her resignation.

The development came a day after NDTVâ€™s promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy, and former CEO Vikramaditya Chandra were booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with an alleged violation of foreign direct investment (FDI) rules.