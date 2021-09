GCCL Infrastructure & Projects has become the first pre-pack case to be admitted by the Ahmedabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). It owes Rs 54.16 lakh to its creditors.

A dedicated court has admitted BSE-listed GCCL Infrastructure & Projects for insolvency proceedings, unveiling a new debt-resolution template for smaller businesses that need shorter timelines to extract stuck funds.

-To be updated with details