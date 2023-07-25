NCCF to provide tomatoes at Rs 70 per kg through ONDC Network

Consumers residing in Delhi NCR (Gurgaon and Noida) can now purchase tomatoes at the significantly reduced price of Rs 70 per kilogram through the ONDC Network.

In response to the recent surge in in tomato prices caused by supply disruptions from heavy rainfall, the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation (NCCF) has partnered with prominent tech firms like Paytm, Magicpin, Mystore, Pincode, Shadowfax, and Shiprocket to provide fresh tomatoes at highly discounted rates through the ONDC Network.

Each buyer is eligible to place one order per week and can avail themselves of 2 kilograms of fresh tomatoes at the discounted price. To ensure ease of access, the buyers will only be charged a net amount of Rs 140 for 2 kilograms, including delivery and packaging charges.

T Koshy, the Managing Director, and CEO at ONDC expressed excitement about the collaboration, emphasizing the power of joint efforts in addressing economic challenges and ensuring essential commodities' accessibility. He stated, "We are proud to join hands with NCCF and our Network Participants to make tomatoes affordable for the residents of Delhi NCR. This initiative demonstrates the power of collaboration in tackling economic challenges and ensuring essential commodities remain accessible to all. By leveraging the ONDC Protocol and our collective strengths, we are confident in our ability to make a meaningful difference in the lives of the people."

Initially, the NCCF had introduced the sale of tomatoes through physical retail outlets in different regions. However, by leveraging the ONDC Network, the NCCF takes this initiative to the next level, enabling online distribution of tomatoes at concessional rates to cater to individuals who may face challenges in visiting physical stores.

The Buyer Network Participants, which include Paytm, Magicpin, Mystore, and Pincode, will facilitate convenient ordering of tomatoes through the ONDC Network. Meanwhile, Shadowfax, with backend support from Shiprocket, will ensure the efficient and reliable delivery of tomatoes to consumers.

Anice Joseph Chandra, Managing Director at NCCF, said, "We are delighted to team up with the ONDC Network for this initiative. It aligns perfectly with NCCF's commitment to serve our consumers with affordable and quality produce. By leveraging the vast reach and cutting-edge capabilities of the ONDC Network, we are confident in our ability to bring fresh, high-quality tomatoes within the economic reach of every household in the Delhi/NCR region."

The tomato prices have surged due to delayed monsoons, high temperatures, and low production recently. Heavy rains too have contributed to the significant spike in prices. The recent spike in tomato and vegetable prices has contributed to India's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rising to 4.81 percent in June, up from 4.31 percent in the previous month.

With the government funding its market intervention through the price stabilisation fund, there is optimism that the tomato price surge will ease by August. The continuous sale of discounted tomatoes and the anticipated harvest of a fresh crop from various states are expected to play a key role in stabilizing the situation.

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), initiated by the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Ministry of Commerce aims to revolutionize digital commerce by facilitating greater penetration of retail e-commerce in India. The collaboration between ONDC and NCCF not only provides immediate relief to consumers amidst rising tomato prices but also sets the foundation for future endeavors to address challenges in the agricultural supply chain.