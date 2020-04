A survey by National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) indicated that majority of respondents (84 percent) reported a reduction in their income or wages in the two weeks before the survey (since March 20), with the reduction being the lowest for salaried workers and farmers.

However, only 3 percent opposed the extension of the lockdown for two more weeks after April 14 compared to 86.7 percent of respondents supporting it, with 62.5 percent strongly supporting the extension and 24.2 percent supporting it, the survey said.

The Delhi National Capital Region Coronavirus Telephone Survey (DCVTS) was conducted during April 3-6, 2020, by the NCAER and is based on responses from 1,750 people.

According to the survey findings, about 29.3 percent of households were affected by shortages in supplies of food, cooking fuel and medicine and the problem was more severe in rural areas in the wake of 21-day coronavirus lockdown.

"An estimated 94.9 percent of respondents reported the virus to be highly dangerous, with an additional 3.2 percent considering it to be moderately dangerous," it said.