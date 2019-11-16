#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
NCAER forecast India's GDP growth to decline to 4.9% for Q2

Updated : November 16, 2019 02:48 PM IST

India's economy grew at 5 percent in the first quarter of 2019-20 -- the slowest pace in over six years.
Going forward, NCAER said the monetary policy measures are unlikely to revive growth at this juncture.
The government's projection, which is expected to be released by the month-end, should be between 4.4 and 4.9 percent for the Q2 of this fiscal.
