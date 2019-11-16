NCAER forecast India's GDP growth to decline to 4.9% for Q2
Updated : November 16, 2019 02:48 PM IST
India's economy grew at 5 percent in the first quarter of 2019-20 -- the slowest pace in over six years.
Going forward, NCAER said the monetary policy measures are unlikely to revive growth at this juncture.
The government's projection, which is expected to be released by the month-end, should be between 4.4 and 4.9 percent for the Q2 of this fiscal.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more