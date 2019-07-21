#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Economy
Business

Nationalization of banks needs to end: Verdict from experts on the 50th anniversary of the policy

Updated : July 21, 2019 08:17 PM IST

Even if there was a justification for nationalisation in 1969, these banks have now become an albatross and need to be privatised.
Nationalized banks are certainly causing the country more pain than gain today and that is reason enough to privatise them.
Politicians of both ends of the spectrum have realised is that PSU banks give them two huge advantages.
Nationalization of banks needs to end: Verdict from experts on the 50th anniversary of the policy
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Original NASA moon-landing videos sell for $1.82 million at auction

Original NASA moon-landing videos sell for $1.82 million at auction

Indices to remain volatile as fund outflows, subdue results persist

Indices to remain volatile as fund outflows, subdue results persist

HDFC Bank Q1 profit grows 21% to Rs 5,568.2 crore, NPAs rise marginally

HDFC Bank Q1 profit grows 21% to Rs 5,568.2 crore, NPAs rise marginally

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV