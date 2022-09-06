National Single Window System for ease of doing business takes off as 16 states onboard portal

By CNBC-TV18

Mini Currently, 24 of the 32 ministries and departments have joined the NSWS, which is meant to promote ease of doing business. The 16 states and UTs which are yet to integrate with the portal include Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Haryana, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Chandigarh, among others.

The Narendra Modi government on Tuesday (September 6) said 16 states, including Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu, have integrated with the National Single Window System (NSWS) with an aim to promoting ease of doing business.

Last year, the government soft-launched NSWS for businesses. It is envisioned to address information asymmetry, duplication of information submitted across platforms and authorities, and inefficient tracking of approvals and registration faced by investors.

Currently, 24 of the 32 ministries and departments have onboarded the system and others are in the process. Of total 368 services identified as relevant, 181 have been onboarded. At the same time, 16 states/UTs out of 36 have also onboarded the system, the government said.

However, 16 states and UT which are yet to integrate with the portal include Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Haryana, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Chandigarh, among others.

The scope of the system has also been expanded to include special schemes such as vehicle scrapping, Indian footwear and leather development programme, ethanol-blending programme, and sugar mill exporters registration by bundling both central and state government approvals.

A common registration form has been built into the system which enables the investor to apply in a user-friendly format for investor-related clearances.

The form is integrated with the payment gateway (PayGov) and is also integrated with 'Bharat Kosh,' thereby integrating all ministries/departments with the public financial management system of accounting of the government, along with a reconciliation of accounts.