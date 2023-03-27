NSSO LIVE blog: 79% rural homes and 97% in urban areas had access to latrine facilities

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 27, 2023 12:28 PM IST (Updated)
National Sample Survey Organisation Live Update: The key features of the survey include access to improved drinking water sources, latrines and washing facilities, clean fuel for cooking, access to financial institute mobile money service provider, education, and more. The survey, which was initially to be conducted in the January to December 2020 period, was continued till August 15, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Catch LIVE updates of the survey, reactions and more here:

Nearly 90% adults in rural & urban areas have financial mobile money service provider accounts

As many as 89.3 percent people in rural areas and 89.6 percent people in urban areas held an account, either individually or jointly, in any bank or any other financlay institution or mobile money service provider.

Mar 27, 2023 12:28 PM

Around 68% adults in rural areas use cellphones with active sim cards

As per the survey, around 67.8 percent people in rural areas and 83.7 percent in urban areas were using cellphones with active sim cards, three months prior to the survey date.

Mar 27, 2023 12:05 PM

27% from urban areas not part of education, employment or training

As per the survey, 30.2% people from rural areas and 27% from urban areas in the 15-24 years age group not part of education, employment or training.

Mar 27, 2023 11:45 AM

39% percent youngsters from urban areas in formal/non-formal education and training

As per the NSSO's 78th round of the Multiple Indicator Survey of India, around 33 percent people from rural areas and 39.4 percent from urban areas were part of formal and non-formal education as well as training for 12 months prior to the survey. These individuals were in the 15-29 years age group.

Mar 27, 2023 11:27 AM

73% people in rural areas had exclusive access to improved hand washing and latrine facilities

Among those who had access to hand washing and latrine facilities, around 73.3 percent of them from rural areas and 81.4 percent from urban areas reported exclusive access to latrine as well as hand washing facilities with soap/detergent and water on their home premises.

Mar 27, 2023 11:09 AM

Nearly 79% rural homes reported access to latrine facilities

Around 78.7 percent of homes in the rural areas and 97.1 percent in the urban areas reported that most of their members had access to latrine, according to NSSO's 78th round of the Multiple Indicator Survey of India.

Mar 27, 2023 10:53 AM

77.4% people in rural areas had access to hand washing facility

As much as 92.7 percent of people in the urban areas and 77.4 percent people in the rural areas had access to a basic hand washing facility  which comprised water as well as soap/detergent on the premises.

Mar 27, 2023 10:24 AM

Over 56% people in rural areas utilised improved drinking water source

Around 56.3 percent of the people in rural areas and 76.3 percent in urban areas utilised improved drinking water in the household premises and the same was sufficiently available all through the year.

Mar 27, 2023 10:18 AM

Over 16,000 persons from rural areas in debt to a non-institutional/institutional agency

Out of a lakh people — 18 years and above — 14,899 persons in urban areas and 16,223 persons in rural areas were indebted to a non-institutional/institutional agency

Mar 27, 2023 9:56 AM

Clean fuel as primary energy cooking source 

As many as 49.8 percent of rural homes and 92 percent of households in urban areas used clean fuel for cooking. This was the primary source of energy for the same. Clean fuel refers to LPG, as well as other natural gas, as well as other biogas, electricity (generated by wind/solar power generators), solar cooker

Mar 27, 2023 9:51 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's LIVE blog on NSSO's 78th round of the Multiple Indicator Survey of India

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's LIVE blog on the National Sample Survey Organisation's (NSSO)  78th round of the Multiple Indicator Survey of India. Catch highlights of the survey, reactions and more here: 

Mar 27, 2023 9:40 AM