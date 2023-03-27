NSSO LIVE blog: 79% rural homes and 97% in urban areas had access to latrine facilities

39% percent youngsters from urban areas in formal/non-formal education and training
As per the NSSO's 78th round of the Multiple Indicator Survey of India, around 33 percent people from rural areas and 39.4 percent from urban areas were part of formal and non-formal education as well as training for 12 months prior to the survey. These individuals were in the 15-29 years age group.
73% people in rural areas had exclusive access to improved hand washing and latrine facilities
Among those who had access to hand washing and latrine facilities, around 73.3 percent of them from rural areas and 81.4 percent from urban areas reported exclusive access to latrine as well as hand washing facilities with soap/detergent and water on their home premises.
Clean fuel as primary energy cooking source
As many as 49.8 percent of rural homes and 92 percent of households in urban areas used clean fuel for cooking. This was the primary source of energy for the same. Clean fuel refers to LPG, as well as other natural gas, as well as other biogas, electricity (generated by wind/solar power generators), solar cooker
