National Education Day: Which is the best state for students?

November 11 has been celebrated as the National Education Day since 2008. The day is celebrated as National Education Day in commemoration of Maulana Azad, who was Independent India's first Education Minister and a celebrated scholar.

Maulana Sayyid Abul Kalam Ghulam Muhiyuddin Ahmed bin Khairuddin Al-Hussaini Azad, popularly known as Maulana Azad was born on November 11, 1888 in Mecca. Besides being a scholar and poet, Azad was a visionary, revolutionary and a freedom fighter.

An enthusiastic follower of Mahatma Gandhi, Azad was a prominent figure of the Khilafat Movement. He was also in the forefront of several key events of the Indian independence struggle such as the civil disobedience movement, non-co-operation movement and the swadeshi movement. He served as the president of congress first in 1923 and then from 1940 to 1945. He was also the man behind the establishment of Jamia Millia Islamia.

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad served as the education minister of the country from 15 August 1947 until 2 February 1958. His contributions as the education minister include the establishment of the Indian Institutes of Technology and the foundation of the University Grants Commission.