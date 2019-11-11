#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
National Education Day: Which is the best state for students?

Updated : November 11, 2019 05:37 PM IST

Maulana Sayyid Abul Kalam Ghulam Muhiyuddin Ahmed bin Khairuddin Al-Hussaini Azad, popularly known as Maulana Azad was born on November 11, 1888 in Mecca.
November 11 is celebrated as National Education Day to mark the birthday of Independent India's first education minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. 
Maulana Abul Kalam Azad served as the education minister of the country from 15 August 1947 until 2 February 1958. 
