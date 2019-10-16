Agriculture
NASA image shows large scale stubble burning, says Delhi government
Updated : October 16, 2019 09:32 AM IST
The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government has been blaming the severe air pollution in Delhi on these stubble burning activities.
The latest image from NASA shows large scale crop residue burning in states surrounding Delhi.
