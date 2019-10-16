NASA image shows large scale stubble burning, says Delhi government

The Delhi government has shared an image from NASA showing large scale stubble burning in adjoining states.

Sharing the images on Tuesday, the Delhi government said: "The latest image from NASA shows large scale crop residue burning in states surrounding Delhi."

The image showed stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana, along with other areas.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government has been blaming the severe air pollution in Delhi on these stubble burning activities.