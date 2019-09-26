#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Narendra Modi's big tax cut unlikely to spur job bonanza

Updated : September 26, 2019 11:32 AM IST

With one eye on flagging demand, businesses in India are likely to bank the government's $20.4 billion corporate tax windfall rather than unleash the investments that Prime Minister Narendra Modi hopes will create millions of jobs and revive the economy.
The tax cuts, which Modi vowed would woo global private investment and improve India's competitiveness, came as a surprise to investors, many of whom had been complaining that Modi's government was not listening to their pleas for action on the economy. 
With an estimated 1.2 million youth entering India's labour market each month, Modi has made job creation a priority in his 'Make in India' plan, but manufacturing has been sluggish.
Narendra Modi's big tax cut unlikely to spur job bonanza
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Sensex, Nifty rise 1% as Donald Trump hints at trade deal with China; banks, auto stocks gain

Sensex, Nifty rise 1% as Donald Trump hints at trade deal with China; banks, auto stocks gain

The 5 biggest retirement mistakes, and 1 defense

The 5 biggest retirement mistakes, and 1 defense

Oil falls about 1% on surprise US crude build, Saudi crude output

Oil falls about 1% on surprise US crude build, Saudi crude output

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV