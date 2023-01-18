Mumbai: PM Modi to inaugurate new Metro lines among Rs 38,000 crore infra projects tomorrow— Check prices

The prime minister will also inaugurate other projects such as a cancer hospital in Thane, roads and a sewage treatment plant.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected in Mumbai on Thursday for the inauguration of the first of five planned lines of the Navi Mumbai Metro, which is handled and owned by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO). Modi will commission lines 2A and 7 of the Mumbai Metro, among other projects such as a cancer hospital in Thane, roads and a sewage treatment plant. Per a press release, the projects are cumulatively worth Rs 38,800 crore.

Ahead of Modi's visit, Mumbai Police issued a prohibitory order banning the use of drones, paragliders and remote control microlight aircraft for 24 hours, the Indian Express reports. The order applies to Bandra Kurla Complex, Andheri, Meghwadi and Jogeshwari.

"Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860," the order reads.

Navi Mumbai Metro

Phase 1 of Line 1 of the Navi Mumbai Metro runs from Belapur to Pendhar for 11 kilometres. CIDCO conducted a trial run of about 5 km between the Belapur and Central Park stations on December 30, 2022. Modi is expected to inaugurate this stretch.

The fare ranges between Rs 10 and Rs 40 depending on the distance travelled in kilometres. It starts with a base price of Rs 10 for the first 2 km and increases by Rs 5 for every 2 km travelled. Beyond 10 km, riders will be expected to pay Rs 40.

CIDCO Ltd. Vice Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Mukherjee tweeted a fares chart and claimed the metro is cheaper than AC buses.

@CIDCO_Ltd has decided the fares of the Navi Mumbai #Metro which shall be operated by #MahaMetro. Fair Fares for all!Navi Mumbai Metro Line1 Phase 1 fares start as low as ₹10. This shall be Rs. 5 less than the AC bus fare of NMMC.Now waiting for CMRS inspection..#NMM pic.twitter.com/qinpHBcSfN— Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee (@DrSanMukherjee) December 15, 2021

The soon-to-be-inaugurated line of the Navi Mumbai Metro will service the following stations: CBD Belapur, Sector 7, CIDCO Science Park, Utsav Chowk, Sector 11, Sector 14, Central Park, Pethpada, Sector 34, Panchanand and Pendhar.

Mumbai Metro One

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to inaugurate Yellow Line 2A and Red Line 7 of Mumbai Metro One, the city's first elevated Metro corridor. The project is overseen by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and is worth Rs 12,600 crore.

These lines pass through Link Road, and the Western Express Highway is expected to increase the Metro's ridership while easing traffic and crowding on the streets.

An official from the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd. in October 2022 said that line fares would be a minimum of Rs 10 for 3 km and a maximum of Rs 50 for 30 km.

Other projects

Modi will also announce the launch of the National Common Mobility Card and MUMBAI 1 mobile app, which can be used at Metro stations to facilitate ease of travel.

He will start the road concretisation project for around 400 km of roads in Mumbai, costing the government Rs 6,100 crore.

Seven sewage treatment plans worth Rs 17,200 crore will be inaugurated by the prime minister as well. They are located in Malad, Bhandup, Versova, Ghatkopar, Bandra, Dharavi and Worli.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of three hospitals and inaugurate a new healthcare initiative aimed at providing essential medical services for free.

Finally, the prime minister will launch the redevelopment project for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, which is set to cost Rs 1,800 crore.