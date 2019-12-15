#CABQuiz#Inflation#Market
Narendra Modi made false promises to people to misled them, says Manmohan Singh

Updated : December 15, 2019 11:25 AM IST

Addressing a mega 'Bharat Bachao' (Save India) rally at the Ramlila grounds here, the Congress leader said Modi had promised to take the country's economy to $ 5 trillion by 2024, double farmers' income and provide two crore new jobs every year for youths.
Manmohan Singh urged the people to strengthen the Congress party and the hands of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in order "to take the country forward in the right direction".
