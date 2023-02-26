NAFED to begin procurement of late-Kharif onions in Maharashtra to benefit farmers

NAFED will initiate procurement of late-Kharif onions in Maharashtra to benefit farmers and dispatch procured stock of onions to consumption centres outside Maharashtra.

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Textiles and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal reiterated there is no ban on onion exports from India to any country and misleading statements suggesting the contrary is unfortunate.

His tweet came in response to NCP MP Supriya Sule post suggesting if the central government immediately withdraws the onion export ban and sends the country's surplus onion to the global market, the farmers in Maharashtra will benefit and save them from low domestic prices.

Goyal added that from July-December 2022, onion exports have consistently been above the $40 million mark every month, “benefiting our Annadatas.”

Experts have earlier explained that farmers get about 25 percent high-quality produce at max and roughly 30 percent of the produce is of medium quality. The remaining produce is of low grade. And, at present, a bumper onion crop in Maharashtra and all other onion-producing states has sent the wholesale prices into a nosedive.

According to a Times of India report, wholesale onion prices at the country's largest onion mandi, Nashik's Lasalgaon APMC, have dropped almost 70 percent in the past two months.

However, farmers have no option but to sell the produce at the given rates as the shelf-life of the late kharif onions is only about a month before they start rotting.

A plight of a 58-year-old farmer in Maharashtra recently made headlines after he sold 512kg of onions he had harvested at the Solapur APMC for just Re 1 per kg but was handed a post-dated cheque of Rs 2 as his net profit was barely Rs 2.49 after all the deductions. He will be able to encash the cheque only after 15 days. He had travelled over 70 km with his harvest to the APMC, according to the TOI report.

Farmers like Chavan are struggling to even recover their production costs.