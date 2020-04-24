Economy Mystery of India's lower death rates seems to defy coronavirus trend Updated : April 24, 2020 03:16 PM IST India's apparently lower death rates stands in contrast to what has been seen elsewhere. Indian doctors, officials and crematorium employees suspect the lower death rate is in large part attributable to fewer road and rail accidents. Accidents on India's chaotic roads killed more than 151,400 people in 2018, according to official data, the world's highest absolute number. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365