Mumbai's fishers relieved after courts pause the coastal road project

Updated : August 12, 2019 04:40 PM IST

In July 2019, the Bombay High Court ordered a stop on all activities related to the coastal road project in Mumbai.
It highlighted the ecological dangers and asked the authorities to take the environment and wildlife clearance afresh.
The order has provided temporary relief to the Koli community of Mumbai, a traditional fishing community living in constant fear that the project would wipe away their livelihood.
Mumbai’s fishers relieved after courts pause the coastal road project
